Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Slated to start in 2020
Coach Dan Quinn stated that Oluokun is expected to take over as a starting outside linebacker for the Falcons during 2020, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Given that De'Vondre Campbell signed with Arizona during March's free agency period, Atlanta now finds itself in search of a new leading tackler. Third-year man Oluokun is up to the task, according to Quinn. "I know that he is," Quinn said Wednesday. "We saw that as a rookie where he stepped up and made some plays and had to start a number of games when Deion (Jones) was injured." Oluokun had a surprisingly productive rookie campaign upon joining Atlanta as a sixth-round pick in 2018, making seven starts and ranking second on the team behind Campbell with 91 tackles. His role dropped off considerably in 2019 as he started just three times and fielded 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps on only two occasions, but with Campbell now gone, he's expected to step back into a crucial role.
