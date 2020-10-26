Oluokun posted nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.
It was another fantastic effort by the third-year linebacker out of Yale, as he finished second only to Keanu Neal in tackles and now has 49 stops this season. Oluokun's playing every defensive snap, too, so he should easily surpass the 100-tackle threshold as long as he stays healthy.
