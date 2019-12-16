Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Sustains injury Sunday
Oluokun was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Oluokun registered a career-high 11 tackles in Week 14's win over the Falcons, but he only notched one tackle before leaving this contest. With Oluokun on the sidelines, the Falcons only have two healthy linebackers, so they may need to deploy safeties Sharrod Neasman or Kemal Ishmael in Oluokun's role.
