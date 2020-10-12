Oluokun racked up 14 tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

The third-year linebacker battled through an oblique injury during the practice week to pick up his fourth game appearance of 2020, subsequently obliterating his previous single-game high of 10 tackles during the divisional defeat. Oluokun has transformed into a full-time starter via a combination of his development and the offseason departure of De'Vondre Campbell to Arizona. So far this year, the Yale product has recorded at least six tackles in every game that he's been active.