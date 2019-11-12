Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Team's leading tackler in upset win
Oluokun registered seven solo tackles and one assisted tackle during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.
Oluokun hasn't produced like the fantasy revelation he seemed to be developing into as a rookie, when he came within three tackles of tying De'Vondre Campbell for the team lead despite only starting seven times. The second-year linebacker out of Yale appeared to benefit from Atlanta's change in defensive play callers over the bye, registering his first start of 2019 and exceeding his previous season high in tackles by four. Week 11 presents an opportunity for Oluokun to potentially generate his first takeaway of the year, with Atlanta's defense facing Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen and his five lost fumbles (third worst in the NFL).
