Oluokun racked up 10 combined tackles during Sunday's 22-19 loss to Dallas.

Oluokun has had a sharp nose for the football of late, finishing as the Falcons' first or second-leading tackler in four of his past five games. With Deion Jones (foot) still sidelined despite his recent return from injured reserve, the rookie was provided with a lion's share of work, but Atlanta's struggles in containing opposing running backs persisted as Ezekiel Elliott accounted for more than 200 offensive yards with a rushing score. Even if Jones returns in Week 12 against New Orleans, Oluokun will be a heavily-used rotational player at the very least.

