Play

Oluokun (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Oluokun didn't return to Week 15's game against the 49ers after sustaining this injury, but it's a positive sign that he's on the practice field, albeit in a limited capacity, Wednesday. The Falcons only have three other healthy linebackers, so unless they sign another, they don't seem too concerned about Oluokun's status heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories