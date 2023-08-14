Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Darby (undisclosed) will be out "maybe a week or so" due to a soft-tissue injury, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Darby appears to have picked up the injury during last week's 19-3 preseason win over the Dolphins, which was Atlanta's first taste of live hits. It doesn't appear that the depth wideout's undisclosed issue is anything too serious, though it could impact his availability for Friday's preseason contest against the Bengals. Darby suited up for just five games last season.