Darby (shoulder) has been a full participant in camp this week and is getting opportunities with the first-team offense, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Darby missed the Falcons' Week 18 contest against the Saints with the injury, then was limited in minicamp. The second-year pro has an outside shot to make the roster, as he competes with Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Cameron Batson for an active spot at the bottom of the Falcons' wide receiver depth chart.