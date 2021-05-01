The Falcons selected Darby in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Something of a fly-route specialist at Arizona State, Darby doesn't look like a serious candidate for wide receiver reps in the NFL. At 6-foot, 201 pounds Darby ran only a 4.61 40 with a 34.5-inch vertical and 117-inch broad jump, all of which would be red flags for a receiver 20 pounds heavier than himself. Darby's production was not of a standout level to imply a standout skill set, so he might be more a character/special teams sort of utility to the Falcons than a receiver specifically.