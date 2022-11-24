The Falcons signed Darby to their active roster off the practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darby was a sixth-round pick by Atlanta in the 2021 draft, but he's failed to make many waves in the NFL thus far. The wideout caught one pass on four targets over 10 contests in 2021 and has yet to see a target while playing just 10 offensive snaps for Atlanta so far this year. The Falcons have a mostly healthy wide-receiver corps, so Darby shouldn't be expected to play a major role on offense moving forward.