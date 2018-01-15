Grayson signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Grayson has only suited up in one NFL game during his three-year career, but he has never played an offensive snap. He'll likely need a stellar training camp to prove he's worthy of being Matt Ryan's backup, since current backup Matt Schaub is an established veteran and has one year remaining on his contract.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories