Grayson signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Grayson has only suited up in one NFL game during his three-year career, but he has never played an offensive snap. He'll likely need a stellar training camp to prove he's worthy of being Matt Ryan's backup, since current backup Matt Schaub is an established veteran and has one year remaining on his contract.