Smith signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith has spent the majority of his NFL career on practice squads, logging stints with the Dolphins, 49ers and Seahawks since 2014. He was activated by the Seahawks for the second half of last season, as he recorded nine tackles (six solo) in eight contests. He'll now compete for a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster this offseason.