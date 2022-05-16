Allison signed with the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Allison heads to Atlanta coming off of a disappointing tenure with the Lions over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver did not register a single reception while seeing just two targets over three games this past season after opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID concerns. Allison now joins an influx of receiver talent for Atlanta and will likely compete with fellow veterans Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge for a depth role heading into the 2022 season.