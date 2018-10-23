Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: 3-for-3 in Falcons debut
Tavecchio connected on field-goal tries from 40, 50 and 56 yards out during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.
Just as he did last week, head coach Dan Quinn put his kicker in a high-pressure situation in the waning moments of a one-possession game. And once again, his kicker delivered in spades. In Week 6, it was Matt Bryant who connected on a 57-yard attempt with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, to help Atlanta put a much-needed inter-divisional win on ice against Tampa Bay (Bryant injured his hamstring on the play). In another tight game against the Giants on Monday night, the recently-signed Tavecchio nailed a 56-yard try to push Atlanta's lead to two possessions with under two minutes to go. Whether it be Tavecchio or Bryant kicking for Atlanta in the team's next game against Washington on Nov. 4th, expectations should be tempered somewhat facing a Redskins defense that has struggled to hold opponents to field goals this year (seventh worst red-zone defense in the NFL).
