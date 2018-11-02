Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Handling Week 9 kicking duties
Tavecchio will remain the Falcons' kicker for Sunday's game in Washington with Matt Bryant (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Giants with the injury, Bryant failed to show enough improvement coming out of the team's Week 8 bye to gain clearance for Sunday. As a result, Tavecchio will get a chance to build on his strong Atlanta debut versus the Giants, during which he converted both extra-point tries and all three of his field-goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards. Though he'll be buoyed by an offense that ranks seventh in the NFL with 401 yards per game this season, Tavecchio's opportunities may be more limited than they were in Week 7 while Atlanta matches up with a stout Washington defense that has yielded just 19.1 points and one field goal attempt per contest.
More News
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Goes 3-for-3 in Falcons debut•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Will replace Matt Bryant on Monday night•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To sign with Atlanta•
-
Giorgio Tavecchio: Cut loose by Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Heading to Atlanta•
-
Giorgio Tavecchio: Loses kicking battle, hits waivers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...