Tavecchio will remain the Falcons' kicker for Sunday's game in Washington with Matt Bryant (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Giants with the injury, Bryant failed to show enough improvement coming out of the team's Week 8 bye to gain clearance for Sunday. As a result, Tavecchio will get a chance to build on his strong Atlanta debut versus the Giants, during which he converted both extra-point tries and all three of his field-goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards. Though he'll be buoyed by an offense that ranks seventh in the NFL with 401 yards per game this season, Tavecchio's opportunities may be more limited than they were in Week 7 while Atlanta matches up with a stout Washington defense that has yielded just 19.1 points and one field goal attempt per contest.