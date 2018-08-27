Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Heading to Atlanta
Tavecchio signed with the Falcons on Monday.
Tavecchio, who was waived by Oakland earlier this preseason, seems an odd fit for a Falcons team which recently signed Matt Bryant to a three-year contract extension. While Tavecchio performed decently as an incumbent starter for the Raiders in 2017, Bryant is one of the league's top options at the position and has finished top-five among kickers during each of the last two campaigns. The addition of Tavecchio may indicate that the Falcons remain concerned about the lingering undisclosed injury that Bryant has dealt with this summer, despite the fact that the team's all-time leading scorer was able to suit up and kick two field goals in last week's preseason game against the Jaguars.
