Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Loses job, but sticks on roster
Tavecchio will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but will remain on the Falcons' 53-man roster for the time being, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Matt Bryant (hamstring) has been cleared to return from a three-game absence and will reprise his usual duties as the Falcons' kicker, but the team apparently wants to see the veteran in a game setting again before moving on from Tavecchio. Should Bryant suffer a setback Sunday, Tavecchio would represent a good insurance policy after converting all five of his field-goal attempts and all eight of his extra-point tries while Bryant was sidelined.
