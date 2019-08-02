Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses 54-yard kick in loss
Tavecchio converted one of his two field-goal attempts, and succeeded on his lone point-after try during Thursday's 14-10 loss to the Broncos.
The Falcons' offense managed only one yard over its first three drives, but finally was able to string together some first downs and get into scoring range early in the second quarter. On his first attempt of his second campaign with the Falcons, Tavecchio came up short on a 54-yard attempt, but was able to rebound in the second half by making a 27-yard kick that provided Atlanta with a temporary three-point lead. So long as he doesn't completely go off the rails this preseason, Tavecchio is comfortably in the driver's seat to be the starting kicker with Matt Bryant a free agent, and no other kicker currently residing on the roster.
More News
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To assume kickoff duties•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Set to replace Matt Bryant•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Loses job, but sticks on roster•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Stays perfect in substitute duties•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Set for another week of kicking•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Yet to miss kick in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...