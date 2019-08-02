Tavecchio converted one of his two field-goal attempts, and succeeded on his lone point-after try during Thursday's 14-10 loss to the Broncos.

The Falcons' offense managed only one yard over its first three drives, but finally was able to string together some first downs and get into scoring range early in the second quarter. On his first attempt of his second campaign with the Falcons, Tavecchio came up short on a 54-yard attempt, but was able to rebound in the second half by making a 27-yard kick that provided Atlanta with a temporary three-point lead. So long as he doesn't completely go off the rails this preseason, Tavecchio is comfortably in the driver's seat to be the starting kicker with Matt Bryant a free agent, and no other kicker currently residing on the roster.