Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Set for another week of kicking
Tavecchio is in line to serve as Atlanta's kicker Sunday at Cleveland, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Matt Bryant is still recovering from a hamstring injury and doesn't seem to have shown enough progress at Thursday's practice. Tavecchio is attached to a high-powered offense and has yet to miss a kick this season, but a game in Cleveland isn't the best environment for success.
More News
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Yet to miss kick in 2018•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Handling Week 9 kicking duties•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Goes 3-for-3 in Falcons debut•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Will replace Matt Bryant on Monday night•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To sign with Atlanta•
-
Giorgio Tavecchio: Cut loose by Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...