Tavecchio is expected to replace Matt Bryant as the Falcons' kicker for 2019, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The team informed Bryant of his release, presumably intending to go cheap at the position. Tavecchio's strong performance in 2018 may have contributed to the plan, as he didn't miss any kicks (five FGs and eight PATs) in the three games he played when Bryant was injured. It is still possible the Falcons could bring in competition, considering Tavecchio missed five field goals with Oakland in 2017. He doesn't need to be great to provide fantasy utility, with the Falcons playing in a dome and coming off five consecutive seasons finishing eighth or better in total yards.