Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Shanks another in preseason loss
Tavecchio made his only point-after try, but missed a 39-yard field goal attempt during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.
Tavecchio was impressive in limited work during 2018, knocking down all five of his field-goal tries and going 8-for-8 on extra points over three games. He's 4-for-8 on field goal tries through four preseason outings, however, and with little proven NFL success outside of last year -- 76.2 percent field-goal conversion rate in 2017 during his only other active season -- the $2.8 million of salary cap space that was salvaged in cutting Matt Bryant doesn't seem quite as alluring as it did in February.
More News
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Preseason woes persist•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses 54-yard kick in loss•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To assume kickoff duties•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Set to replace Matt Bryant•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Loses job, but sticks on roster•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Stays perfect in substitute duties•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...