Tavecchio made his only point-after try, but missed a 39-yard field goal attempt during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.

Tavecchio was impressive in limited work during 2018, knocking down all five of his field-goal tries and going 8-for-8 on extra points over three games. He's 4-for-8 on field goal tries through four preseason outings, however, and with little proven NFL success outside of last year -- 76.2 percent field-goal conversion rate in 2017 during his only other active season -- the $2.8 million of salary cap space that was salvaged in cutting Matt Bryant doesn't seem quite as alluring as it did in February.