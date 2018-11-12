Tavecchio connected on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, and succeeded on his lone point-after try during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

The Milan-born Tavecchio has been flawless since taking over for the injured Matt Bryant (hamstring) in Week 7, converting on all 13 of his combined attempts (5-for-5 on FGA, 8-for-8 on PATs). He's proven capable of connecting from long range -- four of his five field goals are from 40-plus yards, and two of the five from more than 50 yards out. The issue is his lack of volume, as Tavecchio's 1.7 attempts per game prohibit him from providing assured starting value on a weekly basis (Atlanta's 14 FGA as a team are tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL). If Bryant is held out again in Week 11, Tavecchio will collect his fourth start of the season against a Cowboys team that's allowed 15 FGA all season, good for 10th-fewest in the league.