Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Stays perfect in substitute duties
Tavecchio connected on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, and succeeded on his lone point-after try during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
The Milan-born Tavecchio has been flawless since taking over for the injured Matt Bryant (hamstring) in Week 7, converting on all 13 of his combined attempts (5-for-5 on FGA, 8-for-8 on PATs). He's proven capable of connecting from long range -- four of his five field goals are from 40-plus yards, and two of the five from more than 50 yards out. The issue is his lack of volume, as Tavecchio's 1.7 attempts per game prohibit him from providing assured starting value on a weekly basis (Atlanta's 14 FGA as a team are tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL). If Bryant is held out again in Week 11, Tavecchio will collect his fourth start of the season against a Cowboys team that's allowed 15 FGA all season, good for 10th-fewest in the league.
More News
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Set for another week of kicking•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Yet to miss kick in 2018•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Handling Week 9 kicking duties•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Goes 3-for-3 in Falcons debut•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Will replace Matt Bryant on Monday night•
-
Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To sign with Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...