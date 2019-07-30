Head coach Dan Quinn said that Tavecchio will take over for Matt Bosher as the team's kickoff specialist, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite his heroic Week 16 tackle against now-teammate Kenjon Barner, Bosher does not retain the kickoff duties, as the 29-year-old Tavecchio will now inherit the role. Tavecchio has demonstrated a strong leg in two seasons as a place kicker, knocking down 10 of his 13 career kicks from 40 or more yards out, and five of six attempts from 50-plus yards. Based on that ability to kick it deep, Quinn has nominated him as the man for the job three days out from the preseason opener.

