Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: To sign with Atlanta
Tavecchio is expected to sign with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With starter Matt Bryant unlikely to play this week due to a hamstring injury, the Falcons will bring in Tavecchio, who they waived on September 1 after he spent several days with them in training camp. The 28-year-old played his first NFL season in 2017 with the Raiders, where he converted on 76.2 percent of his kicks.
