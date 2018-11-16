Tavecchio will be inactive Sunday but will remain on the Falcons' 53-man roster, vVaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Matt Bryant appears to be fully clear of his hamstring injury, but the Falcons apparently want to see him in game action before fully moving on from Tavecchio. The 28-year-old converted all five field-goal attempts and all eight PATs during the three games in place of Bryant.