Falcons' Giorgio Tavecchio: Will replace Matt Bryant on Monday night
Tavecchio will take on kicking duties Week 7 against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn gave an injury report on the radio Thursday morning, where he ruled out Matt Bryant (hamstring) in favor of the recently-signed Tavecchio. The second-year player converted 76.2 percent of his field goals lin his rookie year with Oakland, and should see plenty of opportunities in what's expected to be a high-scoring affair indoors Monday night.
