Igwebuike signed a contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.

Igwebuike appeared in five games with the Seahawks last season, seeing three carries with four yards gained, but is more notably known for his work on special teams. Last season he gained 308 yards on 11 kick returns while getting 697 yards on 28 returns with the Lions in 2021. He'll likely be working in camp to earn return duties with Atlanta in 2023.