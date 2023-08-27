Igwebuike rushed four times for four yards and failed to haul in his only target during Friday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.

Igwebuike signed with the Falcons at the end of July, marking his third different team in three years. He impressed during Atlanta's preseason opener versus Miami, tallying 13 rushing attempts for 70 yards and a score. Igwebuike followed that up with 14 rushes for 61 yards versus the Bengals in Week 2 of the preseason but fell flat in the finale. Regardless, given his production through the first two exhibitions, it appears he's surpassed rookie UDFA Carlos Washington on the depth chart, which is significant given Cordarrelle Patterson's current soft-tissue injury. As it stands, Igwebuike is the No. 3 behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, at least until Patterson is cleared, and while that's likely enough to ensure his spot on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, Igwebuike is still an injury or two away from garnering meaningful snaps in the regular season.