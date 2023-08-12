Igwebuike carried the ball 13 times for a game-high 70 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins.

He opened the scoring in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run, and it was the only offensive TD for either team in a sluggish 19-3 contest. Igwebuike has bounced around the NFL since 2018, seeing action in five games last season with the Seahawks, and while he's unlikely to find much of a role on offense in a Falcons' backfield that already features first-round pick Bijan Robinson plus holdovers Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, his special-teams experience could still earn him a roster spot.