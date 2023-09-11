Igwebuike played nine snaps (one offensive) and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

With Cordarrelle Patterson's (thigh) availability up in the air, the Falcons signed Igwebuike to the 53-man roster off the practice squad Saturday. The undrafted rookie out of Northwestern wasn't involved offensively in Week 1, but he showed a willingness to contribute on special teams. As long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy, Igwebuike should remain a non-factor on offense, and he may even head back to the practice squad once Patterson clears his current injury.