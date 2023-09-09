The Falcons have elevated Igwebuike to their active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Panthers, NFl Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

With Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) questionable, Igwebuike has been promoted to provide depth behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield. With the latter two expected carry most of the offensive workload, Igwebuike's most likely path to contribute will presumably be through special teams.