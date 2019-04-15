Jarrett was not in attendance for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta elected to apply a $15.2 million franchise tag to Jarrett earlier this offseason, but there remains optimism that the two sides can agree on a long-term extension prior to the July 15 deadline. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has stated that it is the team's intention for Jarrett to remain in Atlanta for the entirety of his professional playing career, but a high bar has been set for the terms of a new contract given that Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence inked a five-year, $105 million deal in early April. Jarrett's new deal is projected to be valued in a similar range to that of Lawrence, given his elite production over the past two seasons and the fact that he will still be just 26 years old when the season kicks off in September. With 52 combined tackles and six sacks in 2018, Jarrett ranked as the NFL's fifth-best interior defensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.