Jarrett (groin) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Jarrett had no issues at practice to start the week, so it's a bit concerning to see him back on the injury report with the groin issue that has hampered him throughout the season. He's yet to miss a game this season, however, as he's coming off 84 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Chargers. If he continues to practice in some fashion Friday he'll likely be out there for Week 15 the Buccaneers.
