Jarrett (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jarrett suffered this injury in Week 3's loss to the Bears and was unable to practice Thursday, but he participated in Friday's session. It's a positive sign for his chances of playing Monday versus the Packers, but if he can't shake off the injury in time, John Cominsky will likely take over as a starting defensive tackle.
