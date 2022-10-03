Jarrett registered five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.
Jarrett recorded at least five tackles and one sack for the third time this season. Aside from a lackluster performance against the Rams, the veteran defensive tackle has been a major force for Atlanta's defense this season, totaling 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks through four games.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Records sack in win•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Strong showing in season opener•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Set to be more versatile in 2022•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Secures extension•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Notches first sack•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Final year with Falcons on deck?•