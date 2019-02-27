Head coach Dan Quinn said Jarrett is a candidate for the franchise tag, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The deadline to reach a new deal with Jarrett is next Tuesday, so Atlanta could use the franchise tag in part as a means to provide more time for both parties to reach a long-term agreement. For someone who had only two fewer quarterback hits in 2018 than perennial All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack -- doing it from the interior, too -- Jarrett's contract status will be one of Atlanta's most important topics of the offseason.