Jarrett (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett was limited in all three of Atlanta's practice sessions this week but still managed to avoid being listed on the team's final injury report. He started the season hot with 2.5 sacks through three weeks, but the defensive lineman has added only half a sack to his ledger since then.