Jarrett (Achilles) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints and is expected to play.
Jarrett was injured last Sunday against Dallas but won't miss any games. The 31-year-old has logged 30 tackles (19 solo), including 2.5 sacks, on 65 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
