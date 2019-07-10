Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Clock ticking on extension
Jarrett will play the 2019 season under the $15.2 million franchise if he and the Falcons are unable to agree on a contract extension by Monady, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Arguably the Falcons' top defensive player last season, Jarrett collected six sacks, 16 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for an injury-plagued unit. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has been adamant that the team wants Jarrett to be a cornerstone of the defense for years to come, so there should be plenty of motivation for the organization and the defensive tackle to work out a long-term deal.
