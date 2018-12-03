Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Collects fourth sack of season
Jarrett registered six combined tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.
Jarrett put forth a strong showing against Baltimore's No. 13 scoring offense, collecting his first sack since Week 9 and racking up his greatest tackle output of 2018 (previous season-high of five tackles). Despite an eye-catching stat line in his own right, Jarrett's defense was diced up for more than 205 rushing yards -- this after allowing 150 yards on the ground during a Thankgsiving night loss to the Saints. In Week 14 he'll be tasked with slowing down Packers running back Aaron Jones, who has averaged 75.7 rushing yards per game with seven total touchdowns since Week 8.
