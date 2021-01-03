Jarrett (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Atlanta having no postseason aspirations left to play for, there's little reason to rush back the two-time Pro Bowler and defensive cornerstone. Jarrett closes out his 2020 campaign with a career-high 20 QB hits, though his four sacks represent a step down from his totals of six and 7.5 between 2018 and 2019, respectively. The 27-year-old also notched eight-plus tackles for loss in a fourth consecutive campaign.