Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Earns first Pro Bowl nod of career
Jarrett was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old Jarrett has been an all-around dominant presence on the interior for Atlanta, logging 65 tackles and 10 tackles for loss, along with 13 QB hits, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles thus far in 2019. Jarrett signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the team in July, and he continues to be one of the few bright spots for a Falcons defense that has finished bottom eight in points allowed over each of the past two seasons.
