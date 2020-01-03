Jarrett racked up 69 tackles, 16 QB hits, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while making 16 starts and earning his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

The 26-year-old continues to be a monster for Atlanta's front seven, collecting an impressive 13.5 sacks, 32 QB hits and 20 tackles for loss the past two seasons. Jarrett was incredibly dominant this year, specifically, ranking among Pro Football Focus' top-five defensive tackles in terms of both run defense and pass rush, while placing behind only Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward by measure of overall performance at the position. In 2020 Jarrett will play out the second segment of his four-year, $68 million deal, after establishing new career highs in tackles and sacks during his fifth pro campaign.