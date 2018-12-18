Jarrett racked up seven tackles (four solo), two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Jarrett has now collected a trio of both sacks and forced fumbles over the Falcons' past three games, adding 16 total tackles during this span as well. He'll look to keep up the production at defensive tackle in Week 16 against the Panthers and an impaired Cam Newton (shoulder).

