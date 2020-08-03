Jarrett said Monday that it has been "awesome" to be a teammate of Dante Fowler thus far, and that he is "ready to go wreck it up with him," William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

An argument can be made that Fowler is as talented a pass rusher that Jarrett has ever teamed up with across six NFL seasons, as Fowler has averaged eight sacks per 16 games since the start of 2017. Over that same span, Fowler's production compares favorably to the averages of both Takkarist McKinley (5.9 sacks per 16 games) and Vic Beasley (six sacks per 16 games), providing optimism that Atlanta's pass rush may rise from a 30th-place finish in team sacks. Jarrett himself is coming off a career-high 7.5-sack season, and he has potential to improve upon that number with Fowler demanding attention from opposing offensive lines.