Jarrett (groin) is unlikely to remain in Atlanta after the 2021 season, Deen Worley of USA Today reports.

Jarrett technically is under contract with the Falcons through 2022, but after the 2021 season his contract includes a potential out with just $7.3 million in dead money. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has been a rare defensive standout for Atlanta, with 17.5 sacks over the last three seasons. A strong 2021 campaign could even boost his potential trade value.