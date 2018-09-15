Jarrett was fined $20,054 by the NFL on Friday for an unnecessary roughness penalty called when he tackled Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in last Thursday's season opener, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "(It was) a form tackle... I don't think that's fair to call roughing," Jarrett said this week. "If they want to do that, they might as well go to two-hand touch then."

Jarrett picks up his first fine of the regular-season in contentious fashion, as the 25-year-old argues that he merely fell on Nick Foles, rather than "pile-driving" him into the ground as indicated by the levied penalty. It will be intriguing to see if the discipline from the league has any impact on Jarrett's aggressiveness if presented with opportunities to wrestle down Cam Newton during Sunday's game against Carolina.