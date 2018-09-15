Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Fined for hit on Nick Foles
Jarrett was fined $20,054 by the NFL on Friday for an unnecessary roughness penalty called when he tackled Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in last Thursday's season opener, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "(It was) a form tackle... I don't think that's fair to call roughing," Jarrett said this week. "If they want to do that, they might as well go to two-hand touch then."
Jarrett picks up his first fine of the regular-season in contentious fashion, as the 25-year-old argues that he merely fell on Nick Foles, rather than "pile-driving" him into the ground as indicated by the levied penalty. It will be intriguing to see if the discipline from the league has any impact on Jarrett's aggressiveness if presented with opportunities to wrestle down Cam Newton during Sunday's game against Carolina.
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Next man up for contract extension•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Tallies four sacks in 2017•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Gets to quarterback again•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Makes sack Monday•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Full participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Notches seven tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...