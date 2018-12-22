Jarrett (groin/shoulder) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited during Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, Jarrett participated in full Friday, and he does not carry an injury designation heading into a Week 16 road test against the Panthers. The excelling fourth-year defensive lineman has been playing his best ball of the season, collecting 16 tackles and three sacks over the past three weeks -- Jarrett's most tackles in a three-game span since racking up 18 between Weeks 7 and 9 of last season, while his six sacks on the year have already established a new career-high. Carolina will look to lean on it's No. 3 rushing attack Sunday (134.6 YPG) , with the untested Taylor Heinicke making his first career start at quarterback (five pass attempts across two seasons with Texans and Panthers).

More News
Our Latest Stories