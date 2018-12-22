Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Free of injury designation
Jarrett (groin/shoulder) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited during Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, Jarrett participated in full Friday, and he does not carry an injury designation heading into a Week 16 road test against the Panthers. The excelling fourth-year defensive lineman has been playing his best ball of the season, collecting 16 tackles and three sacks over the past three weeks -- Jarrett's most tackles in a three-game span since racking up 18 between Weeks 7 and 9 of last season, while his six sacks on the year have already established a new career-high. Carolina will look to lean on it's No. 3 rushing attack Sunday (134.6 YPG) , with the untested Taylor Heinicke making his first career start at quarterback (five pass attempts across two seasons with Texans and Panthers).
More News
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Excels against rookie QB•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Collects fourth sack of season•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Posts sack in win•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Quarterback nightmare in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Cleared for Monday•
-
Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Limited in practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...