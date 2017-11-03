Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Full participant Thursday
Jarrett (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jarrett was limited in practice Wednesday, so his full participation Thursday is a step in the right direction. Barring a major setback, the defensive tackle seems likely to play against the Panthers this week. Jarrett is coming off a seven-tackle, one-sack performance against the Jets last week.
