Jarrett (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jarrett was limited in practice Wednesday, so his full participation Thursday is a step in the right direction. Barring a major setback, the defensive tackle seems likely to play against the Panthers this week. Jarrett is coming off a seven-tackle, one-sack performance against the Jets last week.

